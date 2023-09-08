Designers of postage stamps are generally professional artists, but it still must be quite a thrill for them to see their work duplicated millions of times and studied and treasured by stamp collectors around the world.
On July 12, 1974, a new Canadian eight-cent stamp was printed honouring agricultural education. It was bright and colourful — very much a product of its times. It also happens to be the only stamp designed by Mary Brett, the mother of my brother-in-law Mike.
The stamp doesn’t name the designer, but the border of the sheets of these stamps does. Mary passed away recently and Mike honoured her by finding and framing full sheets of “her stamp” for himself and his children. Canadian stamp No. 640 has a catalogue value of 25 cents, but for the Brett family it is priceless.
An interesting fact is that only two Canadian stamp designers have ever also been subjects of stamps; likely even the stamp collectors reading this don’t know who they are. Both had chosen careers far from stamp design, but both are definitely many- talented people.
Sir Sandford Fleming (1827-1915) was born in Scotland, trained as an engineer and emigrated to Canada at age 18. He surveyed and engineered four railways including the CPR; he was present for the driving of The Last Spike. A 1977 stamp depicts him in front of a railway bridge of his own design.
He was a strong advocate of a telecommunications cable across the Pacific to Australia. A 2002 stamp commemorates his role in it. Lastly, he was a key developer in creating worldwide standard time and the international system of time zones that we still use today. Probably his biggest achievement, but no third stamp (yet).
In 1851, Sir Sanford was having lunch in Toronto with the postmaster-general, who explained the need for stamp designs for the new Province of Canada issue.
Apparently tired of more “bust of Queen Victoria” stamps, right then and there Sir Sanford drew a radical new design on his napkin: a beaver on a dam, representing the industriousness of early Canadians. It worked. Canadian stamp No. 1 (and Nos. 4, 12 and 15) is the beaver from Sir Sanford’s napkin.
Now to a different era, but another multi-talented Canadian.
Bryan Adams was born Nov. 5, 1959, in Kingston, Ont. He dropped out of school at age 15 to begin a long and illustrious career as a singer, songwriter and record producer. He has 25 top-15 singles in Canada alone and is rated as one of the best-selling musicians of all time.
He has won multiple Grammy, Juno and American Music awards, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, is a Member of the Order of British Columbia and an Officer of the Order of Canada. He is also well known for his humanitarianism and animal rights activism.
So, it should not be surprising that Canada Post in July 2009 honoured Bryan Adams by producing a stamp of his likeness.
Adams also works as a photographer, with an impressive list of exhibitions worldwide. In 2002, he was invited to photograph Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee. They met in a garden outside Buckingham Palace and his pleasant image of the queen was used on Canadian definitive stamps in 2003 and 2004.
These were the first Canadian stamps since 1953 that showed the queen with a broad smile. Another accomplishment for Adams!
Penticton is fortunate to welcome him to the South Okanagan Events Centre stage on Monday, Sept. 11.
