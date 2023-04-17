Kelowna’s rapid growth means increasingly complex traffic and more volume, but because of time and cost, some new drivers are skipping formal training altogether.
The Kelowna & District Safety Council (KDSC) has developed a new option for driver training called
Road Ready AutoPro. Quicker and cheaper than the province’s graduated licensing program, it offers a concentrated curriculum with the essential ingredients for safety behind the wheel, said KDSC executive director Kevin Grimes in a release.
The new option takes four hours instead of the 18 hours the GLP program requires, and costs less. Grimes emphasized that the GLP course is still a respected and high-quality driver training option for those who can afford the hours and dollars it requires.
Kelowna residents receive a $100 discount for the KDSC’s new RoadReady AutoPro course or the traditional GLP.