In Memoriam

Jackie and Tony Botbijl hold a photo of their daughter Leisha Blais, who died in 2017, at “In Memoriam.” The annual vigil, held Friday evening at Gyro Park, was to remember those who died from issues related to addictions. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and events are being planned in Penticton, Kelowna, Oliver and other towns and cities.