Faster! Faster! Faster!

Ever since the Greek soldier Pheidippides ran the 40 kilometres from Marathon to Athens to bring the news of a Greek victory over the Persians, people have been demanding ever faster delivery of news.
(Poor old Pheidippides paid the ultimate price — on arriving all he could do was croak out “Niki” — “Victory” — before he keeled over dead. Note: Do not run a marathon immediately after fighting a battle.)
The experience of our neighbours to the south is instructive in this regard. Timely communication between the Eastern Seaboard and California became important with the Gold Rush of 1849. At the time letters going by sea had to go around Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America in sailing vessels — with luck they might arrive in three months if they got there at all. Soon a steamboat service was established through the Caribbean with pickups in Cuba and Jamaica, followed by a mule team across the isthmus of Panama, and another steamboat north.
This was more reliable, but still about three months.
Then in 1860, by a stroke of genius, the famous Pony Express was born. Relay riders right across the continent reduced the New York to San Francisco run to a mere 10 days, and opened up the entire West. It also stimulated the creation of mail-order catalogue service. The romance of the galloping messengers captured the imagination of the world. The downside was that it never really turned a profit, and went out of business after 18 months, as soon as the telegraph line was completed.
The Twentieth Century, of course, was the story of the innovation of airmail, which must await another article, and our current century is all about electronic communication across the world in seconds, and striving to reduce even that time.
No one ever dreamed of slowing down the mail until Trump and his bizarrely named postmaster-general de Joy (I always think of him rather as de Party-Pooper.) If, as is widely believed, the idea was to prevent mail-in ballots from being counted, it failed, as individual postal workers across the country made sure the ballots were delivered on time.
But many people have been inconvenienced by the general slowdown, and once more the demand for more speed is being heard.
Faster! Faster! Faster!
Postage Paid is presented by the Penticton Stamp Club.