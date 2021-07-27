From the first time I meet a dog, no matter if it is a puppy, juvenile or mature, I ask the dog to sit.
For many dogs they have no idea what I am asking them to do. They have never had reason to sit for their owner. They may not even have heard the command before, or the dog just hears it as a word, but not an action.
It’s simple really. Just ask the dog to sit. When they don’t respond, push their hind end down into a sit and give them a pet. Before too long, the dog learns that “Sit” means to sit down and get a pet.
This can expand into a dog simply sitting in front of their owner and expecting a pet.
I’ve always valued the teaching of the word “Sit” as the most important command a dog can learn.
It is used to have them calmly wait in front of you for a pet rather than jumping in your lap, biting a hand or pawing at you to get attention.
Sit is a command for the dog to know that if a sitting position is taken while waiting for a meal, they will be fed. Sit is something that is used before they are allowed to go through the door to go outside. It alleviates the problem of a dog running out the door just because it is open.
Begin simple with the “Sit” command for your dog. The sit position does not have to be held for a long time, it just needs to be acknowledged.
A simple sitting position with the dog encourages them to give their attention to the owner. Giving them a pet for their response to this command is a simple way to ensure their interest. Don’t repeat any command multiple times, or you may end up teaching the dog to only respond after you have said something many times.
Ask them to sit once, and then calmly put them into a sit. After the dog has learned to sit, expand the use of the word to include the action before feeding. The dog has learned to sit for two positive and rewarding actions; a pet and food.
The most important thing I have found is to watch your dog, and please notice that if they are just simply sitting in front of you. Take the time to give them a pet or see if it is around meal time and they are hinting very strongly to you about the time of day.
Before going out the front door for a walk, ask your dog to sit. Then walk through your doorway and ask the dog to follow. Don’t wave your hand and signal to just go outside when a door is opened. That dog is being trained to run out an open door, which can lead to a dog running away, getting lost or just jumping out of an open car door in a parking lot and exposing themselves to a multitude of dangers.
A simple sit, wait and then walking them through a door gives them good training and safe habits.
So when you are making up the long list of expectations you have for your new addition to the family, think about keeping it simple at first and teach them to sit. Whenever I work with families I always say to them, “Sit is your friend.”