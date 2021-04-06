Dog treats should be a simple product to throw in the shopping cart and move on.
But when the dog treats that I had been buying for years disappeared from the shelves and I needed to find a new brand, I realized there is way too much work involved in finding a replacement.
Choosing a treat for a dog is much more difficult than shopping for my family. If I am grocery shopping for myself and I have mayonnaise on my list, I can go to the shelves and see quite a few choices. I pick the one my family likes best, throw it in the cart and move on.
There are no food safety and ingredients regulations for dog food, so finding the right one involves reading the basic ingredients on the packaging to see if the treat contains what I feel is appropriate.
I don’t like flax in a product because although it offers Omega 3, it also adds additional chances my dog may consume too much flax and have way too many trips out the back door each day. There are some treats that have molasses and sweetener in the ingredients.
I am sorry, but no sweeteners for my dog. The smoked products do not fare well on my dogs stomach, so if the treat is in a bag that doesn’t allow me to see the product, I am forced to read the back panel for ingredients. I am a bit put off by certain meat products used in dog food and treats, but that choice is not difficult since usually any meat by-product is boldly written across the front of the package.
But to my horror, when I hit the stores, the choices of one product, dog treats, covered an area of approximately 10-feet wide and filled the shelves from top to bottom. That was way too much reading to enable me to make the right choice.
I visited a few stores that carried dog treats, in search of my brand, but had come to the stark realization that my usual choice had been discontinued. I am always perplexed that the manufacturers do not warn shoppers when any product, human or dog, is going to be discontinued. I have contacted a few stores, and they apparently are not informed either when a product will not be available anymore.
Sometimes discontinuing something may occur because the packaging is going to change. Unfortunately, it can also be because they are not making it anymore.
I was amazed at what a booming market dog treats had become. I began using a certain brand because there were no additives, and as a trainer, 99% of the dogs I worked with loved them. Before I had found these great all around delicious treats, I usually just used quality kibble dog food as a reward, and that worked fine.
I learned if I purchase a small bag on sale, the kibble was gratefully received by most dogs. It was small, simple and not filling. This method was economical and still gave special recognition of a task well done.
I was not prepared to read a multitude of packages to narrow down what I didn’t want in a dog treat, and then evaluate what I did want in a reward. I’m greedy I guess and don’t really want to use my time and energy reading so many packages. I chose the easy route instead and simply returned to using kibble and called it a day.
—-
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com