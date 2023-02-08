The Chinese Year of the Rabbit began with a celebration in Vancouver’s Chinatown.
The juxtaposition to the drug-damaged Downtown Eastside opens up a historical discussion of the Opium Wars and the consequent Unequal Treaties.
Hong Kong, now again part of China, continues to issue its own stamps denoted as such and still denominated in Hong Kong dollars (not yuan).
Successive British monarchs had appeared on the stamps until July 1997, when Prince Charles (Charles III) officially fulfilled a 156-year-old treaty agreement to repatriate the territory. The history is complex, interesting and pertinent to today’s world.
China under the Qing Dynasty was closed to free trade but was willing to export pottery, silk and, importantly, tea. Strangely, the emperor allowed clocks in but nothing else!
The British East India Company (a government agent) sought to profit from the huge untapped Chinese market. Opium had become a “designer” drug for the wealthy but the habit and addiction spread rapidly and its illegal import to China was the opportunity.
The silver (coins) that had flowed to China for tea was returned as the trade increased. The British exported opium, mixed with tobacco as a preservative, from Bengal (Eastern India). Needless to say, the emperor resisted with increasing vehemence.
As England transitioned to silver shilling currency, the trade imbalance became a crisis leading to the First (1839-42) and Second (1856-60) Opium Wars.
The eastern Chinese ports were progressively prised open. No small amount of opium was involved. One warehouse held 2.37 million pounds of opium.
The armed conflict was unequal as the superior arms and training of the British (and French) easily crushed the Chinese soldiers, some of whom were unable to function due to drugs.
Peking (Beijing) was occupied. China ceded Hong Kong and bestowed “most favoured trading status” on Britain and France in the Convention of Peking (1860).
But there was more! Russia, sensing its moment, seized one million square kilometres of Outer Manchuria, which it holds to this day, via the Treaty of Aigun (1858). The most well-known city there is Vladivostok.
Inner Manchuria was occupied by Japan before the Second World War, only to be evicted by the Russians during the war. This territory served as an initial base for Mao’s communists.
Along the way, the Americans got into the act by bringing low-quality, cheap opium from Turkey to China. They did, however, have high-quality silver coinage that was prized by China. The Qing Emperor wrote an open letter to Queen Victoria pleading for the opium trade to cease. She received the letter too late but the British public and parliament took sides and the issue eventually brought down the government of the time.
So here we see almost a mirror image of history playing out on our streets with the government pleading with and threatening addicts and foreign suppliers in an endless and unsuccessful war on drugs.
