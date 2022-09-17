In a chiropractic career spanning over three decades Dr. Adam Konanz has treated everyone from celebrities to sports stars but some of his favourite patients are of the four-legged variety.
Friday was the final day at his Konanz Chiropractic offices in the Okanagan Chiropractic Centre for the 57-year-old who plans to continue his pet treatment in his newfound free time.
“It’s kind of a unique skill set and something I really enjoy. It’s fun, so I won’t be a licensed chiropractor any more but I’ll be a dog spine therapist if you will,” said
Dr. Konanz, 57, who has treated cats, horses and dogs.
“I’ve had paralyzed pets that we’ve got walking again and are able to live a couple more years. How valuable is that to an older lady whose pet is her life? I want to raise more awareness because there is a need for sure.”
His first canine patient came to him just six months after he began practising in Surrey, something he remembers all too well.
“I had an older lady patient and she had a dachshund named Heidi and one day she said, ‘Doc you fixed me up and now it’s time to fix Heidi,’ and I go, ‘ma’am I don’t work on dogs and she yes you’re going to and here are the x-rays,’” said Dr. Konanz with a shake of his head and big smile at the memory.
After noticing something out of order on the x-ray, he physically checked the dog and made an “adjustment” to the animal and sent the pair on their way
“A week later the lady came back and the dog was walking way better,” he said. “The lady lived beside the largest dog park in Surrey and she told the world and the next thing is my staff are going, “Ah, doc, there’s people trying to book their dogs,’ and I said, ‘well, send them in.’”
A few years later he moved back to Penticton.
Since that time he’s worked with thousands of human patients, people he calls family.
“The most fun I’ve had, I’ve thought about it a lot lately now that I’m retiring, is the unique personalities,” he said. “I mean I treat all walks of life in here, we’ve been through all kinds of things together, I know the exciting parts of their lives, the hardships, the change of jobs.
“There was a young guy I saw last week I treated as a colicky baby when he was six months old and he’s now 24 so I’ve literally treated him his whole life, how humbling is that, to be a part of helping that family for so long.”
His personal commitment to his patients is the reason Konanz spent almost a year trying to find someone who had the same caring attitude to take over his practice.
After much research and interviews his hands-down favourite was 43-year-old
Dr. Aras Ignatavicius who had recently returned home to Canada after an overseas chiropractic career, mainly in Southeast Asia.
“I’ve loved all my patients over the years and it was really important for these people I’ve seen forever to get some great hands to take over,” said Dr. Konanz. “Dr. Aras is a great doc, a 17-year veteran, basically he’s a 20-year, younger version of me.”
For his part, Dr. Ignatavicius can’t wait to get started.
“I’m looking forward to it big time,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. Obviously Dr. Adam has built up a phenomenal patient base and really immersed himself in the community and that’s something I’m looking forward to doing over the next 20 years.
“This is a new chapter in my chiropractic career.”
In addition to his regular practice, for all but one of his 27 years in Penticton
Dr. Konanz has been the chiropractor for the Penticton Vees of the BC Junior Hockey League.
“I just retired after last season, it’s been a real fun run, great bunch of kids,” he said. “It’s really been wonderful to be part of that organization for that time and I much appreciate the Vees organization for that but now I’m just going to be a fan in the stands.”
His plans for the future right now are just to spend more time with his family including his dog Toby.
His final thoughts on leaving his long-time practice, “I have just been so blessed to do what I have done for such a long time and I just want to thank the people of Penticton for that.”