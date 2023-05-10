B.C.’s craft beer industry shows no signs of slowing down. To date, they are close to 37 craft breweries in the Okanagan alone. In Penticton we boast seven — almost eight with Yellow Dog in the works — vying for our attention.
Although there is a strong sense of camaraderie amongst brewers and breweries, each still has to stand apart from their friendly competition. Bold graphics and clever branding, seasonal infusions using berries, fruits and other ingredients, and cool collabs are all incorporated to stay top of mind and in your hand.
At Penticton’s Tin Whistle Brewing Company, owners Alexis Esseltine and Tim Scoon have all the attention-grabbing graphics, clever names, and classic and seasonal quaffs, but desired to take the legacy brewery one step further. Tin Whistle, named after the first locomotive train to run the Kettle Valley Railway, has the distinction of being the first craft brewery in the Okanagan Valley — opening in 1995.
The couple long had sweet hop dreams, so when they lost their Vancouver jobs during COVID, they moved lock, stock and family to Penticton. They purchased the brewery and made their dreams brew true.
“It’s kind of our destiny,” says brewery president Esseltine. “We are stewards of Tin Whistle.”
There were many pluses when they came on board. The brewery was always family owned, and it always reflected the local floral and fauna in the branding. In addition, the couple inherited Tin Whistle's “wildly creative” head brewer, Matt Farmer.
Esseltine, with a background in Green Business and former environmental manager at the Vancouver Aquarium, and husband and brewery vice-president Scoon, with a Masters in Business, wanted to inject their own values into the space and take it into the future.
This translates into heralding sustainability and creating B.C.’s first carbon neutral brewery. “It’s not wild and crazy,” says Esseltine, “but something that’s important to do.”
Dealing with climate change and its challenges, it’s not business as usual. She explains two such challenges: hops have become more acidic due to the many droughts in recent years, and grains have developed more protein, resulting in hazier beer. “We have to understand how to work with them,” she notes.
In addition to using locally and thoughtfully sourced ingredients in their beers, Tin Whistle has turned to small batch brewing via a 100-litre tank that limits water and energy usage. Some of the other changes include: recycling any soft plastics from supplier materials; offering a take-back program on all four-pack rings on their beer cans, and; to cut down on emissions, group deliveries are routed together.
Small batch brewing has another plus — it allows for creative output for the brewer. You’ll find three to four experimental beers on Tin Whistle's on-tap menu. From a cucumber-lemon saison, a sake beer — a collab with Penticton’s Kizuna, to a Gewurtraminer table beer utilizing grape skins from JoieFarm Winery — further evidence of cutting down on waste.
Tin Whistle is very focused on great ingredients and strive to be more culinary in their approach. For example, they’re currently working on a gorgeously-violet-hued butterfly pea flower brew for Mother’s Day.
The four original and iconic beers that launched Tin Whistle are also on tap and in cans, along with their devoted customers who have been coming in for the Killer Bee, made with local honey, and the Peach Cream Ale, made from Okanagan peaches for the past 20 years.
Artist and illustrator Kristina Vellucci has taken Tin Whistle’s branding next level, with playful designs that really stand out from the crowd.
And Tin Whistle also sets themselves apart by making lower-alcohol beer, hovering around four to six percent. Wine, ciders, and fruit sodas — from Kelowna’s Farming Karma Fruit Company — round out the something-for-everyone selection.
Classic rock vinyl spinning on a turntable sets the tone at the brewery’s repurposed and renovated industrial space, with 58 seats inside and 26 out on the patio/parking lot, where fun red patio furniture and vintage seating invite for a flight for a lunch or early afternoon respite.
The perfect beer pairing this year is the addition of Woodwood Pizzeria's food truck. Set beside the patio, pizzaiolo Daniel Johannson will be throwing pies using a five-day fermented dough and top-notch ingredients from Wednesday to Sundays, noon to 3 p.m.
Along with his popular Margherita, and Margherita special (with the addition of sliced garlic, capers and lemon oil) try his new addition, “Chimi”, with soppressata, vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozza, olives, basil, grana padano and boldly herbaceous chimichurri sauce — delicious!
Tin Whistle Brewing is closed Monday and Tuesday, but will be open seven days a week starting May 24, from 11:30 a.m.. Find them at the Cannery Trade Centre, 1475 Fairview Road or: tinwhistlebrewery.com
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.