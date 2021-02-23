The BC Alzheimer Society’s popular Minds in Motion program is now online, offering important support for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia and their care partners.
The weekly Minds in Motion program offers 30 minutes for fitness and 45 minutes for social time with others living with dementia.
The sessions are free to attend and operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and afternoons as well as Friday afternoons.
The sessions can be viewed on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.
For complete information about the program, call the First Link Dementia Hotline at 1-800-936-6033.
Minds in Motion is one of a host of resources available from the Alzheimer Society of BC.
The agency’s website also offers a large selection of webinars and videos on deciphering research, understanding behaviour, planning for the future and transitioning to long-term care.
Videos are available in English, Punjabi and Cantonese. The site also has information in French, Japanese, Korean and Farsi.
The First Link Hotline is for anyone affected by dementia, whether professionally or personally. Helpline staff and volunteers speak confidentially with callers to provide information and support.
The toll-free First Link Dementia Hotline is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 1-800-936-6033. The BC chapter of the Alzheimer Society is available online at: alzheimer.ca/bc/en