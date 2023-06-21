While the great outdoors provides solace on many levels, so too does the urban landscape. Historic buildings offer a view into a city’s past, and existing alongside modern structures provides both visual stimulus and interest, whether you’re a history buff or not.
Sadly, Penticton has lost much of its historic buildings, whether through fire or alteration, or eliminated through development. But three cheers to those that see the beauty and value in maintaining and restoring any city’s heritage architecture, Penticton included.
Case in point: the remaining block of buildings on Front Street that reflect the city's early 20th century business hub, including the ornate cement façade once home to the Empress Theatre, the two-storey brick flatiron Gahan-Kendall Block – and the concrete-block structure at 75 Front Street that is now home to Still Food Bistro and Cappuccino Bar.
Tyson Still and Theresa Payton recently purchased the building, originally built in 1920 as a meat locker (which formally housed the restaurant Wild Scallion).
“It’s a beautiful building,” admits Still. “And the street is really quaint and fun.” Extensive renovations took place — done mostly by Still, who has a background in construction — opening up the space to showcase the brickwork and old growth timber on the floors and feature wall, as well as a new kitchen, a sleek espresso machine, and a showcase featuring freshly-baked treats and grab-and-go items.
The exterior façade lets the light in with more windows, and rich blue paint, outside and in, provides a chic face for the couple’s plant-based breakfast and lunch menu.
The young entrepreneurs moved to the city in 2015, and took a brief hiatus to Salmon Arm in 2021 to open their first Still Food — and this during COVID. The success of their venture encouraged the couple to try it again, this time in their hometown of Penticton. Their second location opened quietly — just over a week ago — with the curious checking out the excellent coffee beverages fueled by Kelowna’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters, and baked goods from chef Still and Payton’s grandmother's recipes, that have been “veganized,” such as brownies, 'cheese'cake, muffins and cinnamon buns.
Still, who stands at 6’4 resplendant with tattoos of fruits, vegetables and animals, has loved cooking his whole life but switched diet gears six years ago after touring a pork abattoir in Chilliwack. The gentle giant views his cooking at Still Food as his “advocacy for animals.”
Chef Still crafted his menu, “based on things that I would like to eat as a meat eater and basically turning everything vegan.” Not only is he attracting people not necessarily on a plant-based diet but those that enjoy eating plant-based food.
On many levels, it’s generally considered healthier to eat more plants than animals, and the ingredients and techniques for making vegan cuisine have evolved over the years and are very inventive. Beyond the baked goods, diners can dig in to a selection of healthy salads, wraps, bowls and hearty dishes.
The eggs benny — aka the no-henny benny — is an inventive feat. Ground tofu mimics the egg white in the dish with cooked yellow tomatoes standing in as the yolk. The 'eggs' sit atop carrot lox — mimicking the texture, flavour and appearance of smoked salmon — with a cashew-based hollandaise sauce tinted — I’m assuming — by turmeric. It’s quite remarkable — and super tasty. The chicken, in the chicken and waffles, tastes and looks like white meat in a crispy coating and served up with a maple hot sauce. The same ‘chicken’ is featured in the Caesar salad. Tahini and cashews feature prominent in the sauces, dressings and desserts throughout the menu.
As they settle in to their new digs, Still and Payton have reached out to local Plot Twist Farms for greens, Summerland’s What The Fungus for gourmet mushrooms, while they continue to source lettuce and herbs from Armstrong’s Green Lion Farms (whose chemical-free, hydroponic growing system produces greens year-round).
While Still Food is advocating for animals, it's advocating for appreciating local history — and your health — all at the same time. A win-win-win.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column appears every second Wednesday in The Herald.