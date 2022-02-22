Andreas Nordlund was practically born to play in the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival.
The aspiring pianist, who’s in Grade 11 at Pen-Hi, is the son of local musician Dennis Nordlund, who also participated in the festival, which kicks off its 96th annual edition in March.
The younger Nordlund began playing piano at age five to join in family music sessions.
“Once I started doing piano, I fell in love with music. It turned out to be really fun for me and I really enjoyed it. I went into voice and musical theatre and started to get involved in musical productions too. I thought practising would be like a chore but once I started really getting into piano, I enjoyed coming home in the evening and playing. I loved learning new pieces,” said Nordlund.
“A lot of my friends also started getting into piano and that made it really fun. It’s just a blast getting to perform at recitals with my friends. Playing piano also allowed for a ton of great opportunities like playing duets, trios, and quartets.”
Nordlund has a special place in his heart, though, for his hometown festival, at which he’s planning to perform a virtuosic piano solo from “Pirates of The Caribbean.”
“The Penticton Kiwanis Music Festivals are always fun, especially when you get to compete with your friends, which adds a competitive, yet fun challenge. The music festivals have also been quite special for me, because I have my dad who doubles as my piano teacher in the audience cheering me on,” he said.
Festival performances will be open to the public by donation, but with health protocols in place, including a requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Planned performances are:
• Classical voice, March 4-6, Penticton United Church
• Pianoforte, March 11-13, Penticton Lakeside Resort
• Speech arts, April 4-6, Penticton Alliance Church
• Music theatre, April 8-10, Penticton United Church
• Instruments and strings, April 12-13, Penticton Alliance Church
• Dance, April 19-27, Cleland Theatre
One final gala concert is planned for April 30 at the Cleland Theatre showcasing performers recommended by adjudicators. Tickets for that event cost $15 and go on sale March 1 at festival venues and online through Eventbrite.
On the net: pkmf.org