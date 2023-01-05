I have had a confusing winter, me and my dog, and it is frightening to realize the season has just begun.
The days keep changing, whether it is the lack of light afforded for the walks, or the cold temperatures and what to wear. Then there is the wind to deal with and which way I should go to avoid extreme gusts that almost knock me off my feet. This confusion has been thrown at me daily or even hourly. I have learned to dress for the worst and hope for the best.
But the dog, what about the dog? I can look up on the coat rack and see what I need to grab before going outside. That’s easy; large winter jacket, neck warmer, ear muffs, warm hat, snow pants and gloves. Great, now that I am all ready, what do I do for the dog? I see so many people with boots and coats.
I am waiting for the pet stores to begin putting out hats, maybe some goggles and special windbreakers rather than a winter coat, depending on winds and temperature.
I think the dog owner has to learn to be a bit more discerning when shopping for their dog. Just because it is in the store means you may be convinced to buy it, not that the dog needs it. I think the popularity of the doodle has brought about an entirely new market for dog apparel shopping.
Going back to basics. I get dressed for the outside, ready to brave the cold or wind. Or maybe big puddles of water and sloppy snow, depending on the day or even the hour of the day. Now look at the dog and think about where you are going to walk.
The cold days? How about you don’t go walking down a salted walkway. The salt is very hard on a dog's dry pads. Very cold icy snow will also slow down the dog. They don’t really want to walk in it. Try walking the dog on a shoveled sidewalk, or on the side of the road.
Boots may work for some, but I found that most of the boots on the market don’t stay on. Unfortunately, nobody has to prove the boots they sell for a dog are going to work, or fit. Then the coat. Most breeds have a winter coat given to them by nature.
The dogs that do not shed and have no undercoat are the challenge. But the coat needs to cover the dog under and over. A coat that covers the back but not the chest is pretty redundant. Get a coat that covers all of the dog. But for those dogs that have two coats already, they usually are just fine going out in the weather.
Wet sloppy snow can be difficult for a dog when they get home. Try walking around big puddles, as they don’t see what will happen until they are knee deep in a puddle. When you walk, try going around things more.
It’s the trip home that is important. When you get home, dry the dog off, clean their paws from salt and anything else they have walked through. Sometimes we take more care of the dog in cold weather than we do in wet sloppy snow. They are both challenging for a dog.
So as this winter progresses, take the days one at a time. Cold, windy or wet, where we choose to walk is as important as what to wear. Spring will come soon enough. And then we can all run from the April showers.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.