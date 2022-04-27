Performing a one-man play, where the central themes are suicide and depression, has been one of the most challenging acting jobs of Lucas Penner’s career.
It has also been one of the most rewarding.
Penner plays a nameless character in Every Brilliant Thing, by UK playwright Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue which opens Wednesday, May 4 at the Tempest Theatre in Penticton.
Every Brilliant Thing played to sold-out crowds at the Edinburgh Festivals and was broadcast on HBO in 2016. It now plays worldwide.
“The script is about 32 pages and it reads more than a monologue, I’m in conversation with the audience, interact with the audience and there will be some ad-libbing,” Penner said in an interview.
“As an actor, I have to hold people’s attention for 90 straight minutes. It’s one act, no intermission. It’s a difficult subject matter — the main topic is suicide and the impacts on those who died from suicide and those left behind.”
The play is directed by Kate Twa who Penner credits for advancing his acting career. Penner, who grew up in Penticton, has performed since he was a teenager and is best known as a singer-songwriter. He branched out to musical theatre in his early 20s playing male leads in Soundstage Productions’ Evita, Chess and Hair.
Penner believes Penticton audiences will appreciate Every Brilliant Thing.
“Kate sent it (script) to me six months ago and right away, I was struck by how relatable it was. I was deeply moved. I cried several times when I was reading the script. It’s very funny, yet heartbreaking at the same time. There’s some physical comedy, dance and great jazz music throughout the play.”
Show dates are May 4-14 at 7:30 p.m. at 125 Eckhardt Ave. W. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at: tempest.ca/on-stage