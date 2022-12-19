The daylight hours are getting shorter and the result is obvious; most of my dog walks are in the dark. And that really stinks more than anyone can imagine.
Since I don’t really like following the smell when I try to diligently clean up after my dog, I try to make sure to follow the dog and keep the world clean. But sometimes that deep snow or dark pavement can mess me up. So I have been thinking maybe there is a way to fix all of this.
So, the first idea, and it could be considered a hot item if someone could figure it out, is to have some glow in the dark stuff so it's easy to find. Since I don’t think that feeding our dog phosphorescent food would be a good idea, that solution unfortunately should be tossed out the window.
So next on the list; How about the city plow the snow everywhere so the dog is not finding just the right spot somewhere deep and fluffy. Then I wouldn’t have to drag the dog to places that are cleared and clean to do the deed. For some reason, dogs just don't like being told where not to go and exactly where to go. So that idea is not going to work unless we have a lot of available cleared places.
There is another idea that I see many of us using, and it helps a bit. It could even be considered as a Christmas gift for a dog or dog owner. Giving the dog a light up collar can at least give the owner a destination spot that gives them time to walk over and be prepared.
Now I know we are all expected to have the dog on a leash and under strict control, but that is not always the case. Walks in the park, back lot romps, long extendable leashes, large green areas and beach fun runs do not include a leash. So a light up collar or an attaching light to the collar is a big help to mark the spot the dog stopped for a long break when needed.
I have another wonderful idea that I was given last Christmas, and that is a hat with a light on it. It gives me hands free for a lot of things and makes areas where it is very dark to walk your dog lit up and safe.
The setback from this is: Don’t look your dog in the eye when you have a light on your hat. I am sure the bright light is annoying for them. I also have to make sure not to look at a person when I am talking to them. Again, the light is annoying and very bright. So it is a great way to brighten up your walk, but be aware, you are a walking lantern.
It doesn’t seem right that winter creates so much work for us. The cold days began quickly this year and it seemed like overnight Fall turned to Winter. It takes more to prepare for a dog walk and more work at keeping ourselves and our dog comfortable and warm.
With all of the ice, their pads need protection from the salt, and our walks are limited to finding a place that is not too windy for us and not too salty for them. We need to find a walking path that is enjoyable, not too dark that we can't see any obstacles, and of course trying desperately to avoid the deer that are not afraid of making life miserable because of the dog.
Somehow we all manage over the winter because we love our dogs and we wouldn’t consider not taking our daily walks. The bright side is, by Christmas, the days are already getting longer. I am sure there will be days ahead of fluffy snow, sunshine and smiles.
Those are the times we can all have fun.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com