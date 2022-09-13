In response to the flooding emergency unfolding in Pakistan, leading Canadian aid agencies — working together as the Humanitarian Coalition — are raising funds to rush assistance to people in need.
The Government of Canada has announced that it will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition and its member charities up to $3 million.
Since June 14, Pakistan has experienced three times more rainfall than an average monsoon season. Flooding and landslides have destroyed homes, crops, health centres, roads and bridges affecting more ore than 33 million people. There is an elevated risk of the spread of malaria, dengue fever and other diseases. The priority needs include clean water, food, shelter, and health care.
Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, “The flooding emergency in Pakistan is alarming. Our member charities are rallying together to help save lives, and we invite Canadians to join us. We are grateful to the federal government for matching the public's donations.”
The following members of the Humanitarian Coalition are currently responding to the flooding emergency in Pakistan: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Save the Children Canada.
Canadians can give to Pakistan flood relief at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.