Princess Margaret leadership students shine
The leadership students at Princess Margaret Secondary School recently presented the SOS Medical Foundation with the proceeds of their fundraising efforts. With the support of their leadership teacher and school, they raised $2,750 through cookie dough sales. Olivia Carleton-Palanio (Grade 11) and Susie Robinson (Grade 12) are two students who leaned into this campaign. Driven by their desire to raise funds to directly impact their community, they chose the Penticton Regional Hospital as the worthy recipient.
In particular, they opted to support oncology in recognition of the outstanding care and compassion received by Susie’s father when he was on his cancer journey before he sadly passed away. Susie is going to UVic next year and Olivia will be stepping up into the leadership role for the next wave of awesome Grade 12 students at Princess Margaret. Wishing both these leaders the best of luck on their next chapter.
75 years of fundraising excellence
This June marked the 75th anniversary of the Penticton Regional gift store. With care, commitment and compassion, Treasures and Trinkets fundraises through selling items of purpose, beauty and need.
Thanks to their continued great work, the foundation recently received a $30,000 donation; a donation that pushed the fundraising goal for the new opthamalogy microscope over the finish line!
A special thank-you to June, the gift store manager, and all the volunteers for their tireless work to raise funds to improve our health care.
Thank you to the Penticton Italian Club
The Penticton Italian Club recently presented the foundation with a cheque for $20,000. The club has a rich history with founding members formally registering it in 1981. With a focus on promoting Italian culture and supporting Italian immigrants, social and cultural fundraising efforts were launched. In 1993, the club became a society and as such has had many impacts and successes. Examples of such are planting chestnut trees, partnering with the City of Penticton to construct a gazebo in Rotary Park on Okanagan Beach, and annually donating to the various worthy community causes.
A hearty grazie for this generous support!
Celebrating with the Summerland Auxiliary
Earlier this month, the foundation had the pleasure of attending the Summerland’s Auxiliary volunteer appreciation banquet. At the banquet, newly elected president Dan Virgint presented a $100,000 cheque to the SOS Medical Foundation towards the multi-year pledge for a Summerland X-ray machine. With prizes for best costume, an absolutely hilarious skit, outstanding food, and wonderful company, it was a great night to thank all the volunteers for their dedication and years of service.
Meet another of our board directors
Henry King arrived in Canada in 1976 in Claresholm, Alta., to drive a combine. He moved to Summerland in 1981 to take over Art Knapp’s Plantland. He married his wife Marg in 1985 and in 1989 they moved the business to its current location. In 1996 they took over Superior Peat. After 33 years in the garden centre business, they sold Art Knapp’s in 2015.
Henry’s volunteer work includes being a founding member of the Glenfir School and construction chair for the new school; chairman of the Art Knapp group of companies for 15 years; chairman of the Garden Centre Group Co-op for 10 years; and SOSMF board director for many years including being treasurer through the construction of the David Kampe tower.
This year marks the end of Henry’s term on the board and we thank him for the years of sound advice, strong values and deep commitment to the work of the foundation.
Sally Ginter is executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. This column appears monthly.