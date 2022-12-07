With the holidays fast approaching, visions of festive meals dance in our heads. For many of us, traditional holiday fare is important, so planning ahead is key.
More than likely, a protein is involved. From turkey and prime rib, to lamb and pork roast with crackling, the South Okanagan butchers and chefs have you covered. And with that, I’ve compiled a “nice” list, a handy guide to who’s offering the best this Christmas and holiday season, for DIY'ers and those who would rather see someone else DIY — a chance to jingle all the way.
Tony’s Meats are always ready to accommodate any meaty requests. From prime rib, duck or goose, to crown roasts, hams, lamb racks or lamb legs and pork with crackling, anything your heart — or stomach — desires. A heads up is always appreciated, tonys-meats.com
Grimm Sausage goes beyond the wurst during Yuletide with their signature bone-in smoked hams — available from six to 20 pounds — crown roasts and prime ribs. Enjoy also their popular Kaessler smoked pork chops, and skin-on pork roasts that make the most perfect crackling. Unique popular stocking stuffers include their jerky and pepperoni packages. Call ahead to reserve, 250-493-9187. Please note, they’ll be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
At Nature’s Fare, they’re offering fresh turkeys from Langley’s JD Farms. Their birds are free-run, non-medicated and raised on non-GMO feed, in spacious, well-ventilated barns, producing birds with exceptional flavour and quality. Order through naturesfare.com
Black Sage Butcher rings the bells with fresh, free-range turkey, lamb or ham roasts, prime rib, and other treats. They’re also putting on their chef’s hats with four different heat-and-serve options with free range, non-medicated B.C. turkey given star billing. From a whole bird with stuffing, gravy and cranberry chutney for the gang, and dinner-for-two with all the fixings, to turkey breast dinner packages, confit legs and wings with classic gravy and sage-onion stuffing – dinner has never been easier.
Call and pre-order, or check the ‘holiday options’ tab on their website: blacksagebutcher.ca/heat-and-serve-turkey.
Jordan Ash of Flambé At Home is pulling out all the tasty holiday stops with his multi-course Christmas feast for delivery or pickup. Roast turkey and brined baked ham are the main attractions with a comforting selection of sides such as sausage and apple stuffing, brown-butter-whipped yams, Brussels sprouts and luscious scalloped potatoes. The festive extravaganza, packaged and ready to heat-and-serve, must be ordered by December 21st, or until sold out. Get all the tasty details at: flambeathome.com.
BRODO Kitchen is spreading joy with their annual holly-jolly take-out menu, priced per person. A cauliflower and smoked Gouda gratin, with rosemary-roasted-turkey thighs, and garlic and gruyere whipped potatoes gets a handle on the festive feast with gravy, stuffing, cranberry-bourbon sauce and dessert included. Orders must be in by December 15th for pick up on December 23rd, tastebrodo.com
Penticton Lakeside Resort is offering a wonderful banquet-style buffet on Christmas Day. Guests can expect roast beef and turkey, all the fixings and much more. Tickets are available through the front desk of the hotel.
At the lofty The Restaurant at Poplar Grove, Christmas Eve Day will be lit up with a sit-down brunch. Fresh shucked oysters, or chef Rob Ratcliffe’s famous Scotch egg are a few starters. Move on to a classic croque madame, a refined smoked salmon royal with poached eggs, Belgian waffles, their signature burger or truffle carbonara. Reservations can be made at poplargrove.ca
With beautiful twinkly lights as your backdrop, the Naramata Inn, is celebrating with two or three course prix-fixe seasonal menus throughout December, including Christmas Eve. Roasted carrot soup with duck confit and French onion foam, or Ocean Wise shrimp chowder highlight some of the starters, with pan-seared steelhead, dry-aged Fraser Valley duck, oven-roasted turkey or B.C. beef as some of the main attractions. Eliza, their cozy lower-level wine bar is open too for locally-spirited Naramata Nog and other festive tipples. And if you want to sleep on it, guests who book a seat at the table at either venue, can book an overnight stay with 50-percent-off regular rates. Check out the details at naramatainn.com
In Oliver, Miradoro Restaurant at Tinhorn Creek is cooking up a Christmas Eve dinner, with a three-course feast. Elegance reigns with the starter soup of roasted squash with gala apples and leek with the feature, turkey, getting a star turn with chef Jeff Van Geest’s “turchetta”, a breast rolled around chorizo and confit turkey leg, served with lentils, roasted parsnips, apple, fig and pine nut mostarda. Reservations and details, info@miradoro.ca
In Osoyoos, The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry will open their doors Christmas Day for an exclusive menu. Choose from slow-roasted turkey dinner, signature venison burger, sage-basted elk loin, steelhead trout and slow-braised Cache Creek beef back ribs.
Expect luxe accompaniments such as duck fat potatoes, cranberry wojape and juniper-salted fries — and over-the-top festive desserts. Reserve at: bearfishrootberry.com
Shelora Sheldan is The Herald’s food columnist. Her column appears every second Wednesday.