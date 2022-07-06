It the shoe fits, paint it?
It may sound a little bizarre, but that’s exactly what Penticton artist Peggie Collins is doing… and all for a good cause.
As part of her “Peggie Gives Back” campaign, she is currently painting her way through her 100 Shoes for Mental Health artwork series.
“Basically, it was halfway through the pandemic and I was going a little crazy and I just kind of needed something to focus on,” recalled Collins, who works out of her home studio on Elm Ave..
“With that I also wanted to say something and that for me was before you judge someone, take a walk in their shoes.
“I just felt like everyone was taking sides and I wanted to bring that forward to help people pay attention to how people were struggling and are still struggling.”
So far, she has painted nearly 60 pairs of shoes that people have given or loaned to her for the project and is hoping to be finished by the end of summer with a final show and sale.
“This is just so important to so many people who are struggling with segregation, loneliness and fear,” said Collins. “It is a reminder to practice empathy today and every day.”
Some subjects of her paintings have rather interesting stories. Not all of which she wants to know.
“I did an artist residency in the little town of Lund (B.C.) and the community donated and lent me shoes and it’s then you realize people have some definite fetishes, it’s kind of interesting what you find out about people,” said Collins.
Another of her unique shoes was a pair of slip-ons with playing cards inside that a prolific gambler wore on trips to Las Vegas for good luck.
There were some very old shoes that also came from Lund.
“The man who gave them to me was gardener at the art centre and he had them in the back of a truck. They were a birthday present for him and it turned out these boots have been passed along to four different people, so far,” said Collins. “They weren’t smelly, but they were kind of mouldy.”
Displays of her works are currently circulating throughout the business community and can be viewed on her website: peggiecollinsdesign.com
For Collins, putting her best foot forward each day to help make someone else’s life a little brighter is definitely good for the soul.