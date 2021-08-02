OVERVIEW: An intersection or break point is reached. Some step back or drop off as others continue on the path.
It’s time to decide where you stand on a lot of things. You might call it a period of reckoning. In any case think carefully before taking action. Don’t let guilt or hindsight sway you. The past is the past.
Sudden emotional outbursts do no win you any fans. Gather the courage to step out of your comfort zone. Career or relationships would be affected. Its all about the journey they say.
Write your own ticket if you know how to go about it. This could take some confidential planning or manoeuvring. Break from negative people or circumstances. Relax.
ARIES: Power plays cause heated words. Avoid taking unnecessary actions. This will pass.
TAURUS: Your influence affects others who count on your support financially or otherwise.
GEMINI: Handle the unexpected by producing evidence or support to make it understood.
CANCER: Focus on security, money or assets. Those you counted on have other priorities.
LEO: Relationships have an effect on status or reputation so choose associates wisely.
VIRGO: Work with those in positions of authority. Explain what you need and accept help.
LIBRA: Let others show their hand before you play yours. Gather necessary information.
SCORPIO: You have the ability to influence decisions affecting procedure or how it ends.
SAGITTARIUS: Give decisions consideration before making them final. This affects status.
CAPRICORN: Look at future direction and financial stability going forward. This will matter.
AQUARIUS: Make choices with mate, partner, home or property matters. It seems timely.
PISCES: A lot goes on behind the scenes or at administrative levels. Follow the rules, etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.