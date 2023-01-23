A Liberian-flagged cargo ship recently lost its rudder, laying off Vancouver for repairs, which prompts another philatelic review of a tiny and interesting country.
Liberia (capital Monrovia after U.S. president Monroe) is located on the south-western tip of the African bulge. It is Africa’s first independent republic and boasts the continent’s first female president (Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, 2006-18 ).
Flags of convenience (registry) fly on half of the world’s shipping tonnage. Panama hosted the first foreign ships during the U.S. Prohibition, allowing alcohol to be served under Panamanian law. Panama currently has the largest fleet with Liberia now second (although it was the world’s largest in 1969). Tax evasion, laxity in safety standards and poor pay rates make this practice profitable.
The foundering of the Liberian-flagged AMOCO Cadiz off the Brittany coast in 1978 was the worst maritime disaster to that time and prompted a review of standards but enforcement remains a significant problem.
To the beginning: 300,000 Africans arrived alive but enslaved in the land that is now the United States (far more in the rest of the Americas and the Caribbean). Emancipation of slaves was enacted in England in 1833 and held for all the British colonies.
It had a much slower development in the U.S. and, of course, the slave-dependent South refused to agree, leading to the U.S. Civil War from 1861-65.
What to do with the freed slaves afterwards? Enter the American Colonization Society.
Founded in 1816, its mandate was to return Blacks to Africa from whence they (mostly their ancestors) had been dragged. The Black population by the Civil War was 4.4 million (90% of whom were slaves). Multiple attempts were made to find them a new “home” in Africa, with the first American ship arriving off the coast in 1815.
The reception was hostile in the extreme and the climate inhospitable, but with bribery, threats and persistence, along with help from England and French colonies on either side, a toehold was slowly increased in size with the local indigenous population slowly accommodating.
Liberia’s land area is now 111,000 square kilometres. It has been independent since 1847 and democratic. Sadly, it was wracked by civil war from 1980-85.
Readers will recognize the Russian arms dealer that the U.S. apprehended for his role in it, Viktor Bout, who was recently swapped for the U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner in a very public prisoner exchange.
The first Liberian stamps were British produced but a distinct style change occurs in 1889 when the American Banknote Company was chosen, leading to a very Latin-American look.
Most familiar are those from the 1950s with images of Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr, Churchill and Princess Diana. Not a favourite collecting area, best described as cheap and cheerful.
Liberia’s history is fascinating and sheds light on the thinking of some of America’s most famous leaders. When stripped of their modern image and spin, they become much more complex and tortured figures. Beware, history is always sanitized.
Liberia is not a tourist destination in any real sense. Global Affairs Canada has a clear warning to travellers. However, again we can travel somewhere exotic in comfort, with little more than stamp tongs and reading glasses!
If you would like information on the Penticton and District Stamp Club, or have a donation of stamp material, please call Harv Baessler at 250-492-4301. Money raised from all donations goes to local charities.
Chris Stabler is a member of the Penticton and District Stamp Club