Three community climate advocates will share their experience encouraging community members to get involved in climate action.
Montana Burgess, Executive Director of the West Kootenay EcoSociety, will discuss community support for the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Plan. Dr. Mary Stockdale, UBCO lecturer and Co-chair of Vernon’s Climate Action Advisory Committee, will speak on Vernon’s Climate Ambassador Program. Highschool student Kieran Grandbois, from Earth Strike Vernon, will share his experience in youth climate engagement.
First Things First Okanagan is a non-profit society dedicated to promoting awareness of climate change and working to find solutions for a better future. The group hosts monthly “Deep Dive” discussions which delve into a specific topic and promote discussion on what can be accomplished in the South Okanagan.
Deep Dive host Sue Kirschmann states, “Engaging our communities is central to collective climate action. Citizens coming together to tackle climate change can enhance local government’s efforts and inspire others to get involved which adds to the success of environmental initiatives.” Community action can take many forms - from making your house more energy efficient to recycling and reducing waste; from switching to electric rather than gas-powered equipment and vehicles to letting elected leaders know you support local climate action initiatives.
To join or for further information on the Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 discussion: email: info@firstthingsfirstokanagan.com to get the Zoom meeting link and short reading list.