The reigning Royal International Ms. Canada Role Model 2023 is offering free Latin dance classes this weekend as she prepares for another run at a crown.
Penticton native Camelia Vokey is hosting the session on Saturday, April 29, from 3-5 p.m., at Even Dance studio, 221-1475 Fairview Rd.
Vokey said in an email she’s offering it “to share with people one of my joys in life that ignite my light and keep me shining throughout the ups and downs of life.
“The event will include an introductory lesson in Latin dances, salsa and bachata, and people are welcome to come for one or for both classes. I will be accepting donations of activity books (word search book, cross word puzzles, sudoku, kids book, etc.) that I will donate to the Penticton Regional Hospital for the purpose of family and friends in waiting rooms to have something to occupy their time while waiting for their loved ones.”
More details can be found on Facebook and Eventbrite.
Vokey, who now resides in Edmonton and was a Miss Penticton princess in 2010-11, is set to represent Canada this July in Florida at the Royal International Miss pageant.