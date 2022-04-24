The Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail organization was busy last winter: exceeding its $100,000 fund-raising goal for the Kilometre Zero Gateway construction project and making plans for a Friends Day on the trail today.
The fundraiser was a team effort with grants received from Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, Regional District of North Okanagan’s trails and natural spaces fund, support from the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and final funding from RDNO.
The Kilometre Zero Gateway (off College Way) will include a welcome kiosk, a plaza with shade sails and sitting areas, interpretation signage and donor recognition as well as the native plant restoration completed in 2020.
Research work with the Okanagan Indian Band during the past two years has uncovered some of the traditional uses and history of this site. That inspired the site design and uncovered enlightening stories to be told through interpretation signs.
Friends of the rail trail worked with Bench Landscape Architects and local jurisdictions to design a welcome kiosk unique to the 52-kilometre trail. Each community will eventually have its own gateway.
During construction of the plaza and kiosk this spring, the Kilometre Zero area will be closed as needed when large trucks are on-site, but efforts will be made to keep a single-lane track open.
Any closures will be posted on the RDNO website. Construction won’t affect the rail trail from Kickwillie Loop Road south.
In the meantime, Coldstream recently began construction of the $1.8-million Coldstream Station, the main parking area for the rail’s north end on Kalamalka Road north of College Way. It is expected to be completed by July.
FORT Day on the Trail is
10 a.m.-2 p.m. today when trail ambassadors and stewards will man bright yellow tents flying flags in each jurisdiction to share information with trail users.
FORT volunteers logged more than 3,600 hours in 2021 with 76 members now involved. Those who want to join can email
volunteer@okanaganrailtrail.ca.
In other rail trail improvements:
— Coldstream has upgraded the Westkal Road parking area (at Kickwillie Loop Road) with a teardrop turn-around area adjacent to the new parking.
— The Evans Road trestle in Lake Country had an upgrade to include a pedestrian crossing and interpretive site.
— An new connection to the ORT is planned this year for Houghton Road in Kelowna’s Rutland area.
If you carefully pick your sunny, warm spring days, heaven awaits on Okanagan trails.
Last Saturday, Constant Companion Carmen led 10 Central Okanagan Outdoors Club friends from Vancouver Place in Penticton uphill on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail to Little Tunnel above Naramata.
On the downside, the Easter holiday and weekend day meant this popular, scenic route was busy, and the lack of recent rain meant it threw dust on the drive chain, gears and brakes (wash when home). Weekdays are better.
We continued up the trail another four kilometres to assess the impact of motor vehicles allowed between Little Tunnel and Chute Lake Road parking lot.
There was still loose gravel on either side of and between the parallel packed tire tracks.
We also passed two ATVs
with kid passengers hanging
onto the handlebars.
On Sunday, the Sheriff and CCC checked out unimproved trails south of the Wilden homes, then packed-dirt trails in Knox Mountain East and Knox Mountain Park.
Use caution in Wilden where a bulldozer left ruts from its steel tracks on the main trail between Forest Edge Drive and the north end of Knox Mountain East (via Grainger Road/Cara Glen Way).
On Wednesday, the Sheriff joined Madeleine’s COOC group to cycle the Okanagan Rail Trail to Old Vernon Road and then to the waterfalls in Mill Creek Regional Park on Spencer Road (a great sidetrip to add to the Kelowna Airport Loop (via Bulman Road).
The final paving for the Mill Creek bridge replacement was underway.
On April 14, the board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan gave conditional approval to a FrontCounter BC referral application from the Peachland to formally develop, maintain and legally designate the existing multi-use Pincushion Mountain Trail.
The Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society will hold its annual general meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the regional district meeting room in Scenic Canyon Regional Park’s parking lot on Hollywood Road South in Kelowna.
The society needs additional members and directors to be able to continue to operate efficiently. Several directors will not seek re-election after serving for more than 25 years in some cases. However, they will continue to serve as volunteers and participate in work activities. In particular, the society is looking for a treasurer, work activities co-ordinator and an individual to replace the guest speaker.
Attendees will learn about progress made in 2021 at the Morrissey Work Camp to prepare it for public viewing, plans for completion with signage and on-site information, plus an official dedication, this year.
This non-profit society is dedicated to improvement of the former Kettle Valley Railway right-of-way between the Myra and Ruth stations. Its activities include construction and maintenance of storm shelters and memorial benches, repairs to trestle decking and railing, and protection of historic and socially significant artifacts, work carried out through a partnership agreement with B.C. Parks.
Close to 70,000 visitors annually enjoy spectacular views of the canyon and Okanagan Lake on a relatively-level, handicapped-accessible route.
This truly outstanding feat of railway construction includes
18 trestles and two tunnels in 12 kilometres. The 2003 Okanagan Mountain fire destroyed or damaged many of the trestles but they have all been fully restored.
To find out more about the
society, attend the AGM or visit: myra-trestles.com.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net