The Summerland Community Arts Council is pleased to present the gallery show, “She Lives in the Mountains,” featuring the works of famed potter Diane Walters.
The show opens with an artist’s talk Thursday, July 28 at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, beginning at 2 p.m.
The show runs through Sept. 29.
A resident of Nelson where she operates eARTh Studios, Walters aims to capture cliff faces, forest and water in myriad forms, textures and changing colours in her pottery.
“My hope is that my ceramic art can play a role and be a factor of viewing the earth as feminine and how the earth nourishes us living in the Kootenays through the seasons,” she said.
Her current work is developed around the theme of sedimentary earth processes in functional as well as sculptural ware.
“I created a series of marbled dinnerware using feminine form when appropriate. My large ‘womanscape’ basins, bowls and platters capture a geo-cultural impression of the mountain ranges of British Columbia,” she explained.
A lifelong potter with over 40 years of throwing experience, she has worked extensively with low, medium, and high fire clays and glazes, hand building, sculpting, and wheel techniques.
“My parents owned a rock shop in Edmonton, and I became fascinated with geology,” Walters told the Herald last summer.
This fascination underlies her life-long endeavours in clay and glaze martials, such as womanscape basins which depict geological form and movement using natural oxides and sculptural formations.
They call out the message that the earth is alive, and she is holding us at the table, Walters said on her website: earthstudiosonline.com.
A member of the B.C. Potters Guild, Walters regularly participates in workshops for advanced potters and attends the National Council of Ceramic Educators.
Her work is in galleries in Alberta and B.C.