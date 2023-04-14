No Tell Motel by Michael G. Wilmont opened Thursday at the Cannery Stage in Penticton. Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday afternoon matinees at 2 p.m. until May 7. Pictured in a publicity still are cast members, from left, Jane Stead, Vance Potter and Gian Carlo Canonizado.
