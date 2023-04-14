Live theatre

This photo appeared in the Friday, April 14, 2023 edition of The Herald.

 Submitted

No Tell Motel by Michael G. Wilmont opened Thursday at the Cannery Stage in Penticton. Shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday afternoon matinees at 2 p.m. until May 7. Pictured in a publicity still are cast members, from left, Jane Stead, Vance Potter and Gian Carlo Canonizado.

