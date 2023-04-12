The Similkameen Valley, with its steep, rugged, rocky beauty, is home to the highest concentration of organic farms, orchards and vineyards in Canada. As part of a short road trip — or after a session of wine tasting — here are two wonderful spots in this small but mighty region to stop for needed nourishment.
The Farm Store in Keremeos brings on the cozy, set at the roadside along owners Brandie and Yuri Zebroff’s organic acreages. The longtime farmers — and
talented cooks — offer an impressive menu of savoury and sweet with baking that changes daily, with lots of gluten-free and vegan options. Choose a table under the orchard trees or at the indoor long table, and dig in to an apple-ricotta tart, caramelized coconut cake or decadent brownies accompanied with precisely-made espresso-fueled drinks to kick out the jams.
From eggs to flour to meats, fruits and vegetables, it’s strictly farm-to-plate here with ingredients that reflect the region’s connection to place. Make it breakfast, lunch or brunch with the daily crepe; hummus with spiced ground lamb served with housemade flat bread; shakshuka of poached eggs bathing in a slow-cooked sauce of tomatoes, garlic, onion and peppers; or the toast special.
(The day my husband and I visited, the toast was loaded with bacon, roasted Brussels sprouts, burrata and honey.) We dug into the potato latkes, crispy wonders topped with sautéed zucchini, perfectly poached eggs and a roasted red pepper sauce. Pick up provisions for later from the farm store — honey, cheeses, apples, potatoes, carrots, and shallots are some of the offerings at this time of year — or cute gifties from earrings to handcrafted pottery.
You might know the Zebroffs from the Penticton Farmers’ Market, where they sell produce and flowers under their Honest Food Farm banner. Fans can join their CSA or flower subscription
programs, and many local chefs amp up their menus with the farm’s fresh, organic ingredients. The menu, store and farm reflect the couple’s love of food, deep respect for the land and the fact they’re surrounded by the Similkameen's abundance of good food.
The Farm Store is located at 156 Becks Road and currently open Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with expanded hours and produce in the summer.
In neighbouring Cawston, another hub for the valley’s bounty is Klippers Marketplace & Cafe. Situated on part of Kevin and Annamarie Klippenstein's 60-acre organic farm and orchard — sister to their Row Fourteen Restaurant and Untangled Craft Cidery — the day starts at 8 a.m. at the well-provisioned space that functions not only as cafe and market but bakery and production facility.
Prepare to be astonished by the cafe’s breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch offerings. From caffeine beverages fueled by Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters, a smoothie bar, ice cream station, freshly baked sourdough and focaccia on the weekends, and exquisite pastries, you’ve just touched the tip of this delicious iceberg. Choose from Belgian waffles or breakfast burritos to the popular smoothie bowl with orchard fruit at breakfast; vegan chilie, beet burger or fried chicken on housemade brioche at lunch; or the English-style breakfast or decadent French toast at the weekend brunch, and so much more — with lots of add-ons, including meaty or carrot bacon and superfood additions for your smoothies.
We opted for the best-selling breakfast sandwich on a croissant, stuffed with an omelette-style egg with cheese, seasonal aioli, pickles and vegetables. Dough for the croissants, pains au chocolat and galettes is made on-site and shows beautiful lamination, speaking to the talents of the pastry chefs in charge.
(Lamination refers to the technique of enclosing butter inside the dough, then rolling and folding it, repeatedly, creating the pastry’s layered texture and exquisite flakiness.)
And the organic flour used is sourced from B.C. champs Anita’s Organic Mill in Chilliwack, and Creston’s Treasure Life Flour Mills. Pastries are baked three times a day to ensure freshness. And yes, the breakfast croissant was delicious.
Once sated, turn your attention to the marketplace for Klippers homemade frozen soups, dips, preserves, pickles, bread, sausage, bacon, dried fruit, cheeses, and produce — Klippers apples are still in abundance as are some hardier varieties of squash. In keeping with their zero waste mandate, customers can sign up for a jar exchange program for their dried goods such as beans. I especially love the Klippers Caesar cocktail kit — which includes their heirloom tomato juice, a jar of their spicy beans and celery salt — and the souvenir T-shirts with vintage-inspired graphics that celebrate Klippers’s 20th anniversary.
Fans of Row Fourteen’s sourdough bread and smoked butter will be happy to know you can purchase both at the store.
Visit them and be nourished at 625 MacKenzie Road, Cawston, seven days a week.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.