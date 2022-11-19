I’m sure, like me, you have noticed the cost of food has increased; when I see the cost of some items, I take a second look. We all feel the choppy waves of inflation crashing on our vessel called life.
Families seek to navigate the rises in interest rates and the general uncertainty of life. Will all of these changes swamp us? All these factors are exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine and global fuel costs.
I need to take a deep breath as I fill up at the pumps, and then there are clunky supply chains still struggling after two years of Covid. People are struggling to feed their families, and in the UK, heating or eating is not only a phrase used but, sadly, a real choice for some.
Here in the Okanagan, I want to encourage the faith community to keep supporting initiatives such as food banks and alternative food programs.
The need may feel overwhelming to many, but our community can make a profound difference if we work together. When we pull together, a little can make an extraordinary difference.
I’m reminded of the old Russian fable about a soldier who visits a hamlet and asks for food. The inhabitants turn him away because they do not think they have sufficient food to share.
So, the soldier says, “Have you ever had rock soup? I can make delicious soup from a rock.” One of the villagers gives him a rock, and the soldier puts it in a pot of water and starts cooking his “rock soup.”
Then he says, “This rock will be great, but do you know what could make it even better? A few carrots.” And someone supplies the carrots. He says, “The greatest rock soup I have had usually includes a few potatoes.” And someone contributes the potato.
In his slightly sly way, the soldier keeps welcoming more contributions to the soup, and the people react. After all that, it is a tasty soup, and the residents all sit down to eat it as one community. And there is plenty, perhaps even a bit more than ample, for everyone.
Those who were scared to contribute even a bit of food with the soldier when he first came into town ended up enjoying a full dinner. I love this tale as it highlights the power of community and what happens when we all give just a little; that little seems to be multiplied. Whatever you can do this winter to donate will make a difference.
Jesus also notices when we give to others in His name, “For I was hungry, and you gave me food,
I was thirsty, and you gave me drink, I was a stranger, and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35).
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.