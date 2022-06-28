Camp Creek, a special piece of Naramata history is having a open house for all at 1092 Robinson Ave. on Thursday, June 30 from 1-4 p.m. For the first time in 24 years, it’s up for sale.
It’s been bittersweet for Natalie and myself. We are moving on to the next chapter of our lives and moving to New Zealand so we are selling our dream property which has helped develop our lives in so many ways… especially during these trying times.
A bit of history on Camp Creek.
The Okanagan had hard times during the Depression years. The markets for the fruit grown in the Okanagan all but disappeared and unemployment was rampant.
In Naramata, waterfront lots were selling for a mere $10, with few takers.
At the height of the depression, thousands of men crisscrossed the country, desperately searching for work.
By the early 1930s, under the government of Prime Minister R.B. Bennett, relief camps for unemployed single men were created at both the provincial and federal levels.
These camps, run by the military in the case of the federal ones, and with military discipline for those under provincial jurisdiction, were an attempt to keep unemployed workers off the streets of the cities while providing them with meaningful work building roads, along with other federal and provincial infrastructure.
Regrettably, in the eyes of the workers, many of the relief camps soon turned into something more closely resembling prison work camps.
These workers were paid some 20 cents a day, many men found themselves living in appalling conditions, stacked like cordwood in windowless bunkhouses, labouring six-and-a-half days a week in isolated regions.
In Naramata, Camp Creek, which was one of these relief camps, was established here during the Hungry 30s and was set on the property at 1092 Robinson Avenue near the top of Camp Hill, just above the village.
Fortunately, this camp was one of the better ones.
What was the difference you ask?
What these men seemed to be best at was playing soccer. A very good team evolved, playing throughout the valley, and the men were generally well received and developed a good following amongst the townspeople.
I bought the property back in 1998 and that is when my inspiration came to fruition to make it into a private park.
An article, “Sacred Spaces in Naramata” by Jane Shaak gave a beautiful description of the property.
Moving on was a decision that we didn’t take lightly, yet it’s time for the next chapter, time to pass the baton.
Mark Humbke is presently a Naramata resident.