The Penny Lane Legacy Fund group is stepping up once again for the children and youth in Summerland and will be funding the Penny Lane Pack program for the 2023-2024 school year.
As well, the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre will continue to partner with them to coordinate the purchasing, packing and delivering of the backpacks on Fridays for students to take home.
Both groups believe that the Penny Lane Pack program is such a wonderful way to support our families who are in need of some short-term additional assistance.
If you have a child or youth attending school in Summerland (2023-2024) and want to register, please feel free to contact the principal of their school or the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.