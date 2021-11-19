Chief Executive Officer of the SOS Medical Foundation Sally Ginter receives a $4,500 cheque from Jim Wild, president of the Penticton & District Stamp Club.
The Stamp Club raises funds from selling stamp collections and accumulations donated by the public for various charities, with the focus on the Medical Foundation. This donation will be part of the efforts to raise funds and benefit from the Giving Tuesday matching donation by Nor-Mar Industries.
There is still time to have your donation to the Foundation matched during Nov. Donation of stamp material can be made by calling Harv Baessler at 250-492-4301.