Grand Theft Auto 5 PS5, Xbox Series X, S
A 10-year-old game is being released for the latest video-game systems.
Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto 5 in September 2013.
The initial release of the game was for the PS3 and Xbox 360.
The game was a blast. A year later it was released on the PS4 and Xbox One systems. With the newer systems, loading times were faster.
The visuals had some nice updates, making the PS4 and Xbox One systems the best place to play the game on.
With the launch of the game on the newer systems, players also were treated to GTA online — something new for Rockstar games.
GTA online lets players around the globe play the entire map of GTA 5 with friends doing missions and creating havoc but not inside the single-player story world.
While GTA online was fun, the developer didn’t include heists for a long time after. The online community didn’t really have that much content to do.
Rockstar saw how much money the online game was bringing in. The year 2020 alone brought in over $900 million from GTA5. That’s close to $1 billion for a game that was released seven years prior. This was a 53% increase in revenue over the previous year. Clearly many people were spending a ton of time and money on the service during the pandemic.
Back when the game was released
on Xbox 360 and PS3, players were expecting new single-player missions
or content. Even today, there are
no new missions for the single-player mode.
By now many people have bought GTA 5 on at least one previous console or many several consoles. I already have the game on PS4, PS3, XBox 360 and Xbox One consoles.
So what does this release mean for gamers who already own the game. Let’s break it down.
Playstation users get a 75% discount of the list price on GTA5. On the PS5, the game will cost $9.99 for the single-player game. The online portion is free to download and play for Playstation users.
On the Xbox Series X and S the single_player and online are US$19.99. There is no free option to just download the online part of the game. If you just want the GTA online it will cost you US$9.99. After three months, it’ll go up to $US19.99.
If after almost 10 years, you have yet to try GTA5, the newest PS5 and Xbox Series X and S editions is the way to go. The loading is almost instant compared to minutes and minutes on the previous systems.
The visuals have seen some tweaks, but don’t expect a major overhaul from other versions of the game.
I will download the game and try it on the newest hardware to see how it holds up after all these years.
