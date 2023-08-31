In the restaurant industry, ebb and flow is a constant. The day-to-day clatter of cooking and cleaning, and the turning of tables for lunch and dinner — the stress factor is high.
Staff, both front and back of house come and go, and the popularity of a room waxes and wanes. And menus change according to taste and the seasons.
At the storied Naramata Inn, an historic property that has seen its fair share of ebb and flow, another change is underway. You may recall its beautiful restoration and re-imagining in 2020 that brought it new life. But now a fresh front of house team and new kitchen brigade are spearheading another round of changes.
Ownership now lies solely with the original partners Paul Hollands and Maria Wiesner, with previous partners chef Ned Bell and PR pro Kate Colley returning to Vancouver to pursue other projects. Elizabeth Markulin heads up wine and beverage, with GM and “innkeeper” Tom Swope, and operations manager Amanda Meyer part of the new lineup.
The kitchen is overseen by newly appointed executive chef Jacob Deacon-Evans. Born and raised in Naramata, the 39-year old chef, armed with a diverse and impressive 20-year resume, recently moved back to the village with his wife and two children when he accepted the new position.
From stellar Vancouver kitchens and those in France under Michelin stars, to most recently three seasons at the acclaimed Row Fourteen in Cawston, Deacon-Evans is not afraid of looking challenge in the face.
The kitchen will continue its local and thoughtfully sourced ingredient mandate but with the chef's own input and
creativity. It’s a philosophy every chef should adopt.
“We cook locally for many reasons,” explains Deacon-Evans. “We support the local economy, work with land stewards we know and trust for quality, sustainability and securing local food sources. But above all,” he adds, “we cook locally out of a sense of pride and because we believe it creates a deeper narrative in the dish.”
His right-hand man is executive sous chef Macia Bagur Gomila. Born in Menorca, Spain, Gomia started at the Inn under chef Bell last year.
He came from a two-year stint as executive chef at the famed Bishops in Vancouver until it closed last year, and previously to that, held positions at five different Michelin starred restaurants in Barcelona, Girona and the La Rioja regions, along with a background in hotel management. Working in Michelin starred rooms teaches you precision and consistency, two important attributes in a cook.
Gomila is used to working with fresh seasonal produce, having grown up near the markets in Menorca, where his mother would shop daily for ingredients.
The Inn is now open for dining seven days a week, and the chefs are taking the first year to lay a foundation for the future with a whole new team. “It is my priority to make the property, and Eliza, a year-round destination,” says Deacon-Evans.
The two chefs work together seven days a week but Deacon-Evans can be found in the upstairs fine dining room while Eliza, the downstairs more casual wine bar is chef Gomila's domain.
Eliza brings a user-friendly menu for lunch, after-work drinks or casual get-togethers with friends. The menu is creative and varied.
From cheese, snacks, meat and veggies, to shareable plates there is an abiding focus on freshness and influences from all corners of the world — including Spain.
We enjoyed a velvety gazpacho, an
ethereal blend, dotted with baby tomatoes, peaches, edible flowers, basil and topped with a sourdough crostini. It provided lots of textures and celebrated what Gomila calls “the season in a bowl”.
Local baby romaine was simply and beautifully presented with green goddess dressing, and the grilled “bikini” — a classic Spanish grilled cheese sandwich — came with coppa from Vernon and Brie from Farmhouse with a side of chef's bbq sauce for dipping. Four chicken croquetas, perfectly deep-fried to a crispy finish, contained a rich pulled chicken meat interior. Long red wine braised beef cheeks
provided protein comfort served with callaloo, a Jamaican green akin to
collards.
Tender carrots from local Plot Twist Farms lay atop local heirloom blue corn polenta with whipped ricotta and an onion confit sauce. Incredible delicious!
There’s lots of explore on the menu, including Friday’s bubbles and oyster feasts, and this past Sunday began a Monthly Dinner Series, where the team chooses a different region of the world to cook from.
It kicked off with Spain with a set price for paella, with live music, and it served as a community builder by accepting non-perishable donations for the fire relief effort. Next month will be Roman Italian, then Vietnamese or American diner. In short, fun!
Service in both dining rooms is knowledgeable and attentive as you would expect, with fun cocktails and wines by the glass, with local picks and global choices.
Both Deacon-Evans and Gomila view their cooking as storytelling, with the local products they use creating more layers to their narrative.
“The narrative we want to tell is a love story,” says Deacon-Evans, “to the time, place and people that make this area so special.”
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.