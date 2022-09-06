Pat and Tom Siddon of Kaleden celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends, Saturday, at the place where they had their first date, the SS Sicamous. The couple was married Sept. 1, 1962.
Most Popular
Articles
- New wildfire breaks out near Penticton
- Murder investigation approaching 1-year mark
- Old subdivision creates new problems for Kaleden
- Spiller Road project dead again – for now
- Penticton bagpiper wins World title
- Blue Mt. Wildfire now 55 ha in size
- With four days remaining, only six have filed papers in Penticton
- Tire fire narrowly averted
- Made Right Here: Leir House
- Seven have officially filed to run in the Summerland election
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Happy 60th anniversary
- Liberal cabinet meeting in Vancouver, looks to regroup ahead of fall sitting
- UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
- Equifax says total consumer debt $2.32 trillion in Q2, up 8.2% from year ago
- Canadian international Tesho Akindele hopes to lift U.S. Open Cup with Orlando City
- Cannabis retailer Superette granted court protection from creditors