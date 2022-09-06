Pat and Tom Siddon

This photo was taken by The Herald's staff on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the SS Sicamous in Penticton, B.C.

 Staff

Pat and Tom Siddon of Kaleden celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends, Saturday, at the place where they had their first date, the SS Sicamous. The couple was married Sept. 1, 1962.

