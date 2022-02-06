The subject of humility is not often shouted from the rooftops, although our ego loves praise when we help someone.
Our hidden kindness is not often discussed around the dinner table, yet I want people to look on and say what a fantastic person I am.
As one preacher declared proudly, “I want you all to know that I’m so good at being humble.”
In Celebration of Discipline, Richard Foster writes, “more than any other single way, the grace of humility is worked into our lives through the discipline of service. … Nothing disciplines the inordinate desires of the flesh like service, and nothing transforms the desires of the flesh like serving in hiddenness. The flesh whines against service but screams against hidden service. It strains and pulls for honour and recognition.”
Serving in hiddenness should be seen as a beautiful act of worship.
In this time of polarized opinions, particularly in the church, humility towards others is needed.
I’m saddened when I hear of Christians arguing for and against the many issues swirling around. The author of The Ragamuffin Gospel, the late Brennan Manning, was a recovered alcoholic who battled his inner demons while understanding Jesus’ grace and love.
He also communicated about the power of humble acts of service.
One day Manning found he had some time before his flight at Atlanta airport, so he decided to go and have his shoes shined. As an elderly black man began to shine Brennan’s shoes, Brennan felt that he should pay the man, tip him, and reverse the roles. When Brennan’s shoes were gleaming, he stood up and said, “Now, sir, I would like to shine your shoes.” The black man cringed, stepped back, and said, “You are going to do what?” Brennan replied, “I’d like to shine your shoes. Please. You sit right here. How would you like them done?” The black man began to cry and said, “No white man ever talked to me like this before.”
They hugged as tears flowed.
Author Pastor Shigematsu writes, “Brennan was empowered to give up his privilege and serve a poor black man. Not only because he understood the feelings of shame and insecurity from his struggle with alcoholism, but also because he knew the power of being loved by God”.
The apostle Paul in Philippians Chapter two encourages us to, ‘Do Nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves.
Each of you should look not only to your own interests but also to the interests of others”
I trust that we will shine through our service as people of faith, remembering that it is better to be kind than to be right.
Phil Collins is a pastor with Willow Park Church in Kelowna.