There’s only 30 days in June and fifteen of them are committed to presenting live music at The Dream Café. This intimate venue, a listening room beloved by musicians from around the world, has been quietly ratcheting up their show nights and broadening the genre spectrum for musical styles.
Once known as a destination for roots, blues and folk, the same high calibre standards apply but the range of music has expanded greatly. In 2022, the Dream Café held 150+ shows, sending a clear message to musicians and audiences that live music events were back in full swing.
This upcoming month’s schedule is an excellent example of the variety one can expect. Kicking off the June programming are locals Sarah Senecal and Mia Harris with a sold out night of songs from the legendary Edith Piaf. The next night, folks singer Emily Triggs takes the stage followed by country/indie crossover with TrailerHawk and Sunday evening Petunia & the Vipers step up with a genre-bending show.
Catch your breath for two days and then jump back in for a heartfelt night with Mariel Buckley (Country) and Jake Vaadeland (Bluegrass). Jeff Andrew and Ghostly Hounds bring their banjo-meets-rockpunk energy. The Matinee are popping in, with promises to fill the room with good feeling indie vibes. On the 10th, Locarno’s latin fusion sounds will get the room pumping.
Well known broadcaster and author, Grant Lawrence, arrives on June 16th for an evening of stories and songs. Following hot on those heels, Peach City Sessions, a monthly songwriter series hosted by Kirby and Dave Barber will feature Bobby Messano and Dirt Road Opera.
Blues rocker David Gogo’s show is nearly sold out for the 22nd. For a change of pace you can grab a night of comedy with Abbas Wahab from Just for Laughs & CBC’s The Debaters. Ethereal indie group NIghtshades arrive in town the next night. The month starts to wrap up with “progressive flamenco metal group” Bardic Form, and soulful California based bluesman, Marty O’Reilly.
If you choose to skip ahead to July, you’ll see hip hop artist Homeboy Sandman, indigenous slide guitar-star George Leach, and Dream Cafe favourite Cousin Harley. There's much to choose from. Tickets range from $20-$40 and can be purchased online at www.thedreamcafe.ca Shows starts at 8pm, and guests are invited to come from 6pm onwards to enjoy a light dinner prepared by the venue’s new chef Jimmy Amiet.