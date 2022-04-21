The University of British Columbia says it will keep its mask mandate for indoor spaces until the end of June as experts anticipate the province will enter the sixth wave of the pandemic.
The university said in a statement there are signs of further Omicron variants and increased case numbers.
It says masks provide an added layer of protection, especially for those who are most vulnerable.
The mandate applies at both the Vancouver and Kelowna campuses.
The university says it will monitor the situation and adjust protocols if needed.
British Columbia lifted its mask mandate and capacity limits March 11.