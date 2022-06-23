Teacher Lorne Lovett has spent much of his career promoting and teaching cycling to his Grade 7 pupils.
As part of the year-end celebrations at Skaha Lake Middle School, students are enjoying three field trips — the first was to LocoLanding Adventure Park, last Friday — all by bicycle.
“Cycling offers the same benefits for kids as it does for adults,” Lovett said. “It’s good for mental health, for stress relief, kids are super happy when they’re finished riding. It’s also an opportunity for them to find their own freedom and parameters. When we (boomers) were kids, we’d go out and ride around everywhere and not think about it. We’re now in a much more secure world.”
For the group rides, Skaha Lake staff makes it as safe as possible. Teachers are situated at every major intersection. Additionally, a teacher rides in the middle of the pack, which is led by a lead cyclist.
Surprisingly, many 12-year-olds don’t know how to ride a bicycle.
“Every year, we teach a bunch of kids how to ride, going from zero to riding on the road. It’s kind of stressful for them, but we’re patient. A lot of kids help the other kids learn how to ride bikes,” he said.
Lovett describes the project as “a team effort” at Skaha Lake Middle School.
“In June and for most of May, all of the Grade 7 classes are filled with bikes,” he said.
For students who don’t own a bike, there’s always one available. Several have been donated. He thanks The Bike Barn for their assistance in finding the school the best deals on bikes.
For the trip to LocoLanding, the students rode from the middle school, down South Main Street, along the Skaha Lake beach, across the intersection at Highway 97 and along the Channel Parkway.
The longest of the three rides will be to Kaleden.