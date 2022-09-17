Many Hats Theatre Company was created by a group of experienced and passionate theatre people in 2007 with the express goal of producing ‘top drawer’ professional-quality live theatre to the South Okanagan. The public’s response was immediate and as support grew Many Hats quickly became the South Okanagan’s favourite theatre company.
Created as a cooperative, Many Hats is so named because each of the 28 members assume different responsibilities for each production. Many Hats offers five productions each season for a total of 75 performances each year. Everyone one who participates in a production be it onstage, backstage, or crew receive a portion of the profits.
Now in their 15th season (with a little gap for the pandemic) and currently producing their 64th production, Bingo Wings by Paddy Gillard-Bentley, this dynamic theatre company has established a reputation for professional-quality performances and developed a very loyal audience. Most Many Hats shows are sold out!
Bingo Wings is a hilarious take on love after life. It’s the story of Manny and the three women in his life…but the question is: once they all get to heaven which wife does Manny get for eternity or worse, who gets Manny for eternity! God decides to stage a heavenly bingo came to determine! It’s a bingo game you’ll never forget!
All performances are on the Cannery Stage in the Cannery Trade Centre on Fairview Road Penticton. Tickets to all Many Hats shows are available from the Many Hats website www.manyhatstheatre.com and are handled by Eventbrite.
Over the years Many Hats productions have included hilarious farces like The Murder Room, I Hate Hamlet, and Caught in the Net and more serious fare like Lost in Yonkers, Doubt, and Rope’s End. There has been an emphasis on the work of Canadian playwrights like Michel Tremblay’s For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again and Douglas Bowie’s Goodbye Piccadilly.
Norm Foster, Canada’s most produced playwright has always been a favourite with at least one of his plays produced every season including Hilda’s Yard, Maggie’s Getting Married and Mending Fences.
Not content with just performing in Penticton the Hats have also taken shows ‘on the road’ to support the arts community in Castlegar. In addition to dozens of appearances by Many Hats Co-op members dozens of newcomers have graced Many Hats productions!
The Hats are already hard at work on their 2023 season. Titles under consideration are Birthday Club by Phil Olson, Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward, and Jitters by David French. Further plans are being made for joint auditions with four other Penticton-based theatre companies (Tempest, Cat’s Paw, Showtime, and Peach Gravy) in the spring.
For more information visit the Hats online at www.manyhatstheatre.com or www.facebook.com/manyhatstheatre Be sure and sign up for the mailing list to be kept up-to-date.