“It’s a major problem,” says Ron Reitsma of the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Association.
He’s referring to the discarding of the plastic fishing lines which don’t break down in the environment.
“They get tangled and tossed,” he says.
One solution that the club is offering is a tube with the marking, “Clear Your Gear” which is manufactured in Winnipeg.
The containers, which are now being located at boat launches and other sides across Canada, will be monitored by members who will collect the filaments and ship them to Berkley, a major manufacturer of fishing lines.
“The lines will be melted down and converted into plastic pellets that can be reused,” says Reitsma.
“Clear Your Gear” estimates that discarded monofilament can last up to 600 years and can, “wreak havoc on the ecosystem and environment.”
The first receptacles will be installed at Swan Lake, Kekuli Bay and Gardom Lake.
The 51-member club is currently hosting a display at the Village Green Mall in Vernon where they are providing information while preparing for the annual Fish-In at Polson Park on the weekend.
Up to 400 kids get a chance to catch one of the 1,000 trout that the club will place in the ponds on Wednesday.
The club also provides lessons on fly tying and casting during the winter.