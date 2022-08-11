LONDON — Olivia Newton John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is the latest actress to share her thoughts on the Grammy-winning singer who died this week at age 73 after a journey with cancer.
“Olivia’s death feels so personal to me and so many other people because she cared so much. Her heart was so big,” Conn told The Mirror. “And she’s very special in my heart in many, many ways.”
Conn, now 71, played Frenchy in the 1978 hit movie musical. She and Newton John, as well as most of the cast, remained lifelong friends.
“My husband called me when I was at a doctor’s appointment and when I saw the phone ringing repeatedly I thought, uh oh. And I got scared. When I answered he asked me to sit down and told me,” Conn told The Mirror.
“Last time I was in contact with Olivia was by text and I said, ‘I hope you know you’re in my heart, always’. And she wrote back, ‘And you are in mine’. That was our last message on July 5th.”
Conn had a cameo in the 2016 television special “Grease Live” and participated in numerous cast reunions over the years.