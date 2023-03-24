Traveling from city to town for to 11 months a year, Chicago-based bluesman Michael Charles’ home truly is on the road.
Having performed in Penticton in 2019 and again last year, the transplanted Aussie is coming back to the Dream Café for one show only Saturday, April 22.
“Why do I spend so much time on the road? One word, passion. I love playing,” said Charles, a nine-time Grammy-elected artist in a telephone interview from his Chicago studio this week.
“I love meeting new people and this is one of those businesses where every day is a new adventure.
“Being on the road is a big part of where my songs come from. People you meet and things in my life. It is very unpredictable, but that’s part of the excitement of being in this business.”
He admits the rides in the touring, van with trailer in tow, from venue to venue can be long and tiring, but it gives him time for thought and the joy of the next stop makes it all worthwhile.
Charles’ visit to Penticton is one of the dates on his 16th consecutive international tour fittingly titled, “No Detours,” that will also take him through the United States.
Just how this musical journey got its name, Charles explained, “Because of the pandemic with all of the stops and starts, cancelling of shows and now finally the pandemic is pretty much over and it’s a full speed ahead so there’s no stopping and there’s ‘no detours.’”
His gig in Penticton is the third stop of the tour which will hit 10 states and three provinces, wrapping up in November.
One of those stops is at the Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage in Nashville, which holds a very special place in his heart.
Last week Charles released his latest single, Wichita Lineman, a Jimmy Webb song Campbell, billed as one of history’s best guitarists, recorded in 1968.
“I still remember watching TV one night with my dad back home in Australia. I would have been 11 or 12 years old and Glen Campbell came on. I remember clear as day,” he said. “It just blew my mind. I remember asking dad if I would ever be able to play that well and he just looked at me with that cheeky grin and said one word, ‘practice’ and so I did.
“What Mr. Campbell did on that guitar was incredible and I just thought I needed to pay tribute to one of the greatest guitar players in the world who very much influenced me.”
Charles had first learned to play guitar at the age of seven from his father.
He did admit to being just a little nervous during the recording session.
“I stopped and thought what the hell are you doing playing one of his songs?” he recalled about that day in the studio. “In the end we pulled it off and we did what we needed to do.”
Charles is hoping to include that tune on his setlist when he comes to the Dream Café. This the link to the recently released song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpoHKvu5-Q4
Tickets are still available for the Penticton show and can be purchased at the Dream or online at: simpletix.com/e/michael-charles-tickets-123436