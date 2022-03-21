Last Friday the South Okanagan Concert Society had the great pleasure to welcome the Cheng2 Duo at the Venables Theatre in Oliver again.
As in 2018 the siblings Silvie (piano) and Bryan (cello) captivated the audience with their virtuosity, with their imaginative and personal interpretations of a rich program of classical music.
The evening began with Beethoven’s Seven Variations on a theme of Mozart, a dynamic dialogue between two equally important instruments. As Bryan explained, before Beethoven the role of one of the two instruments was always limited to the accompaniment of the other.
Then Bryan played a movement of the Sonata for solo cello Op.28 by the Belgium composer Eugène Ysaye (1858-1931), introducing the prized Stradivari cello, built in 1696, which the Canada Council of the Arts puts to his disposal. Bryan enchanted the audience with the beautiful sound of his instrument.
The Poulenc Cello Sonata that followed was introduced by Silvie. She pointed out the wide range of the tonal expressions that this composition comprises and how difficult it is to play, which is probably the reason it isn’t often performed.
Hindemith isn’t Silvie’s favorite composer, but she is a fan of the “Phantasiestück” they played, of its alteration of dynamic and gentle moments.
Then Bryan mentioned the terrible situation in the Ukraine and how it reminded him of Shostakovich who had to live in fear during the Stalin area. The two musicians interpreted in a very convincing way the anxiety, but also the brighter moments of the Cello Sonata.
The audience was enthusiastic about the whole concert and thanked Bryan and Silvie with a standing ovation. The two ended the evening with an Encore, a lively dance by Manuel de Falla.
Everybody hopes that the Cheng2 Duo will be back as soon as possible!
The next highlight of the concert season will be on May 7, when the Montreal Guitar Trio will present their concert.