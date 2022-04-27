The first Ukrainian stamps were issued following the breakdown of Czarist Russia at the end of the First World War.
Prior to 1918, Russia controlled Ukraine and the only way for a collector to determine if a stamp was used in the country is to read the postmarks; for most of us this is difficult as the lettering was in Cyrillic script.
With the collapse of Russia, civil war raged for three years, with various armies claiming authority and issuing stamps. Many of the stamps used in Ukraine during this period were Russian stamps with an overprint featuring a trident-shaped emblem.
That national emblem still shows up today on Ukrainian government documents and on TV news as the background for interviews with current Ukrainian leaders.
For about three years, a number of cities and districts used Russian stamps with their own local overprints, such as Kharkiv, Kyiv and the newly-formed Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
By 1922, the Bolshevik government controlled Ukraine and for most of the next 70 years Ukraine was forced to use the stamps of the Soviet Union.
During the Second World War, German armed forces occupied Ukraine, and stamps for local use were German stamps overprinted “Ukraine” below Hitler’s head. Definitely no trident!
The Soviet Union broke up in 1991 and Ukraine declared its independence on August 24, 1991.
The first stamp issued by the newly-independent country featured the 500th anniversary of the Cossacks in Ukraine, but the second stamp honoured the many Ukrainian immigrants to Canada, who came in significant numbers during the civil war period. The stamp pictures a Ukrainian couple, traditional Ukrainian motifs, and a large red maple leaf.
Many of these immigrants settled in the prairie provinces where they were able to continue their farming practices growing grain, much as they had done in their ancestral homeland. Canada has also celebrated “The Arrival of the Ukrainians” with a four stamp set issued during Ukraine’s independence month, August 1991.
Stamps show gentle paintings by Ukrainian-Canadian artist William Kurelek, titled “Leaving Homeland”, “Winter in Canada”, “Clearing Land” and “Growing Wheat”.
In 2010, a beautiful set of four stamps honoured the Winter Olympics in Vancouver. As well as showing a different winter sport, each stamp carries the Olympic rings, Vancouver 2010’s Onukshuk symbol and of course the trident in silver.
In the 30 years since independence, Ukraine has issued a number of attractive stamps that feature the writers, poets, flora and fauna and special events associated with their rich culture. In that short 30 years, Ukraine has issued more than 1,000 stamps.
Time to start a new collection?
