After learning of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s efforts to raise $30,000 for a new mammography machine at Penticton Regional Hospital, the Penticton Lions Club stepped up with a $1,000 donation to the cause. On hand for the donation were club secretary Bob Elliott and president Margaret Ashley (blue shirts), along with SOSMF director of development Lissette Little (left) and CEO Sally Ginter (right).
