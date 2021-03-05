For the second year in a row, the women of Slackwater Brewing have come together to brew a great beer for an awesome cause.
In collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and other industry suppliers, the team brewed up a Pineapple Rye Saison for this year’s release following the success of 2020’s Pineapple & Peach Pale Ale release.
The beer was spearheaded by assistant brewer Carri Kemp, who joined the team back in November. “Making Waves” Pineapple Rye Saison was developed alongside Brewmaster Peter Schulz and on Jan. 26, the ladies of Slackwater Brewing came together to brew this delicious beer.
“Making Waves” was canned on Feb. 25 so that it can be on shelves across the province in time for International Women's Day on Monday, March 8.
“The Pink Boots hop blend this year was a citrus, tropical, herbal and woody mix of hops. I wanted the beer to compliment that,” said Slackwater assistant brewer Carri Kemp.
“I started with pineapple as many people know I have a love for the fruit and I thought it would be fun to use in the first beer I had my hands on. Rye came in as an earthy way to balance the sweet acidity of the pineapple and using saison yeast we were able to bring it all together with some spice and fruity esters.
“Making Waves as the name feels fitting, as more and more women are breaking into this industry and that’s what we are here to do.”
The Pink Boots Society was founded to “assist, inspire and encourage” women in the industry of fermented beverages, most specifically beer.
Every year, breweries across the globe participate in the annual collaboration beer, using the bespoke ‘Pink Boots Blend’ of hops from Yakima Chief Hops in Washington State.
“We are proud to be participants of the Pink Boots collaboration for our second year running, with partial proceeds going towards a great cause,” said Slackwater’s co-founder and sales manager Kelsey Peyton.
“Pink Boots is an excellent way to showcase the hard work, talent and achievements that women continue to make every day in the brewing industry.
“Having the ladies of Slackwater come down to participate in the Pink Boots brew day was a great opportunity for everyone to get involved, learn about the brewing process and get some hands on experience making this fantastic belgian style beer.”
Partial proceeds from the sale of “Making Waves” will be donated to the Pink Boots Society. “Making Waves” can be found in select liquor stores in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.
Slackwater Brewing is located at 218 Martin Street in Penticton.