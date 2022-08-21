New games and Ubisoft titles have arrived on Xbox’s Game Pass service.
With Assassin’s Creed Origin now on the service, more Ubisoft titles are also joining the library.
Ghost Recon Wildlands arrived on Aug. 2. Wildlands, in my opinion, is miles better than the newest Ghost Recon. If you’re looking for some fun in the tropical forests with friends, this is your game. There is loads of content, and explosions, so you can’t go wrong.
Another Ubisoft game coming is Immortals Fenyx Rising on Aug. 30. Other titles:
• Turbo Golf Racing is something new in the golf game genre.
• Two Point Campus lets you create and manage your own campus.
• Cooking Simulator lets you explore your inner chef.
• Coffee Talk just dropped on Aug. 16.
More upcoming games:
• Midnight Fight Express comes Aug. 23.
• Opus: Echo of Starsong (Full Bloom Edition) hits the service Aug. 25.
• Commandos 3 – HD Remaster comes
Aug. 30.
—————
Disney and Marvel are giving gamers a showcase on Sept. 9. So far we know the following: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are being shown.
What exactly will be shown about those games is anyone’s guess. A brand new game from Skydance New Media will also be shown.
—————
Sony is having a summer sale on the Playstation store. The following games are the highlights:
• Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition is on sale for $19.99
• Bayonetta $9.99
• Bioshock: The Collection $9.99
• Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition $9.89
• Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered $19.99
• Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49
• Diablo 3 Eternal Collection $19.79
• Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition $6.99
• Far Cry 4 $6.59
• Heavy Rain $11.99
• L.A. Noire $19.99
• Mega Man Legacy Collection $5.99
• Metro 2033 Redux $3.99
• Outlast $1.99
• Ratchet &Clank $9.99
• Spiritfarer $9.89
• Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy $19.99
• Until Dawn $9.99
• Untitled Goose Game $9.99
• Warhammer Vermintide Ultimate Edition $4.99
I’m currently reviewing Saints Row, The Last of Us Part 1 and Destroy All Humans 2. Look for these game’s to be reviewed.
Email Sascha at sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13