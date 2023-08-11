To boost one’s sense of social connection and have a rewarding experience, one needs to look no further than volunteering.
If volunteering supports our mental health, researcher Ricky Lawton, associate director of Simetrica Research Consultancy suggests that a combination of factors is likely at play. Volunteering appears to be intrinsically rewarding when we help others, and we tend to experience what experts call a “warm glow”.
Volunteering boosts our sense of social connection in various ways.
For older adults, volunteering is a way to stay connected with others. A variety of studies show that our mental health and personal happiness is interconnected. The quality of our relationships with others is therefore affected.
“The business of business is relationships, the business of life is human connection.” (Robin Sharma). It is interesting to note that recent research points out that a lack of connection with others has an even greater risk to our health than other serious health risks such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.
Volunteering is valuable in connecting with others. It is those connections with others that help us physically and assist in maintaining our self esteem. Volunteering keeps us feeling valued and introduces us to new aspects of our world.
If you are interested in spending an hour a month or a few hours a week pursuing a new venture, you are invited to contact the South Okanagan and Similkameen Volunteer Centre. If you are wanting to learn a new skill, offer your talent to an organization or group, sit on a board, or simply give some time, please contact the Volunteer Centre.
To learn more about volunteering please contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 1-888-576-5661 or info@volunteercentre.info or drop in to its new location in The Cannery at 110–1475 Fairview Road. Office hours are generally 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Join the thousands of volunteers who benefit from sharing their time and interest in a worthy program or project.
Laura Turnbull is chair of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Volunteer Centre.