WHY VISIT ART GALLERIES?
The Lloyd Gallery at 18 Front Street welcomes you to discover the many ways the artists see the world. Every artist at The Lloyd Gallery reflects their heart in the art that they create. Each person coming in to enjoy the art has their own unique perspective and responds to the artwork in their own unique way.
It is exciting to watch connections being made between the heart strings of artists and clients. Sometimes the connection with a style, an artist or a particular piece builds gradually and sometimes it knocks a visitor off their feet suddenly and unexpectedly! Art collections are an expression of a home owner’s unique personality and therefore we encourage people to go visit as many galleries as they can:
1. to build a deep appreciation for creativity and the courage it takes for artists to make art for people to collect and,
2. to mentally build a personal space that includes art that reflects their own personality. Everyone is always welcome to come in to just browse, and enjoy this “food for the soul,” as many times as they like.
WE SHIP ALL OVER THE WORLD
The Lloyd Gallery is thrilled to have people visit us to collect art from far and wide. We are adept at packaging art so that it arrives safely to its destination, be it to small towns throughout B.C. and Alberta, or even Tokyo, New York, London, eastern Canada and the Maritimes, etc. We take great care with your valuable works and search for the most reasonable courier options for all our clients.
WHAT A GREAT SUMMER!
We’ve enjoyed lots of visitors coming in especially to view our summer shows this year, in June by Serge Demetrius Dube and throughout August by Robyn Lake.
SAD NEWS
Sadly the patriarch of the gallery Alphons Witteman passed away at 80 years old at home in July. It has been a real honour to continue the legacy that he and his wife Nel Witteman have built over the many years, delivering and hanging art in clients homes, working with framing suppliers and artist over 35 years.
Marjo, their daughter and assistant director Rachelle, continue to run the gallery with the same relaxed atmosphere and love of art as when the Wittemans built it.
UPCOMING SPECIAL EVENT
The Penticton city-wide public Fall Art Walk is on Saturday, Nov. 19. Mark your calendar right away and plan this exceptional outing with your art loving friends as the studios and galleries in Penticton will be full of brand new unique works of art,
The Lloyd Gallery will be especially inviting with a great choice of original paintings, sculpture, prints and our very popular Standout puzzles.
SEE YOU AGAIN soon!