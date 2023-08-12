We often hear stories of redemption, hope, and love in the Bible, reminding us that no matter how far we stray or how much time is seemingly lost, it is never too late to start again in God’s heart.
A recent story of a grandmother and her grandson caught my attention when it popped up on the BBC Instagram feed; I then discovered that this 93-year-old was quite the celebrity.
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad set out on a mission, not just of adventure, but of healing the bonds that time and family pain had left.
Their emerging goal was to visit 63 national parks, evidence of their determination to make the most of the present.
The journey, which spanned seven years, was shared with over 70,000 followers on their Instagram page, ‘Grandma Joy’s Road Trip.’
Their final destination was the stunning National Park of American Samoa.
Brad, with his broad smile and infectious enthusiasm, said, “Reaching our 63rd and final U.S. National Park is bittersweet, emphasizing the ‘sweet.’”
This journey, however, was about more than just visiting parks in my mind. It is evidence of something far more profound – faith, redemption, and the power of love.
Brad said at the final park, “It reminds us that what may seem impossible becomes possible when pursued with passion and pure intention.”
Their adventure began modestly, with a short trip to the Great Smoky Mountains in 2015.
Behind the colourful landscapes and shared smiles, with a past filled with pain and distance, as with many families today.
The hurt from Brad’s parents’ divorce had placed a wedge between the two.
For almost a decade, a chasm of pain separated them.
Brad seeing his grandmother at a family wedding, told him that time was short. And they began the epic journey of visiting 63 of the most beautiful spots in America.
As I read the many news stories, I saw the deeper truths.
The God we serve specializes in restoring lost time and mending broken bonds, as the prophet Joel wrote, “So I will restore to you
the years that the swarming locust has eaten.”
This story is a testament to the truth that God’s love and care are limitless. It reminds us that even when we feel estranged from Him or those we love, there’s always an opportunity for recovery, new beginnings, and better days.
Just as Joy and Brad restored their relationship through thoughtful acts and shared experiences, it is never too late to believe that bible verse. “Love never fails.”
We find hope that no matter how distant we may feel, in God’s eyes, it’s never too late to start anew with Him and others we love.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.